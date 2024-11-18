News & Insights

Hash Corporation Completes Asset Sale and Rebranding

November 18, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Hash Corporation (TSE:REZN) has released an update.

Hash Corporation has announced the completion of a major asset sale and a change of its name and ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company sold its assets for CA$350,000 and will now focus on finding new business opportunities to enhance shareholder value. These strategic moves are expected to position Hash Corporation for future growth and success in the financial markets.

