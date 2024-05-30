Hash Corporation Announces Strategic Asset Sale

Hash Corporation (TSE:REZN) has released an update.

Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN), known for its cannabis-based products, is selling its assets including intellectual property and inventory to 1000592191 Ontario Inc. for CA$350,000 plus inventory value, with a deposit already paid. The sale is set to conclude in Q3 2024, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, after which HashCo plans to explore new business opportunities or acquisitions to enhance shareholder value. Notably, the transaction is considered a ‘related party transaction’ but is exempt from certain approval requirements.

For further insights into TSE:REZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.