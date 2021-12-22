Hasbro's (NASDAQ:HAS) three-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) share price is up 24% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. At least the stock price is up over the last year, albeit only by 4.5%.

In light of the stock dropping 3.9% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Hasbro achieved compound earnings per share growth of 26% per year. The average annual share price increase of 7% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HAS Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Hasbro's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Hasbro's TSR for the last 3 years was 35%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Hasbro provided a TSR of 7.4% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hasbro .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

