Hasbro's (HAS) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 8, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, suggesting a decline of 8.1% from $1.24 in the prior-year quarter. Notably, the consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings have been revised upward by 0.9% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.7 billion, indicating growth of 18.7% from the year-ago figure.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from new product launches, robust performance of gaming category and strategic partnership. New product launches like Dungeons & Dragons might have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Further, the company may have gained from robust point of sales growth in North America and Asia Pacific in the quarter to be reported.



Hasbro has a supreme gaming portfolio, and it has been refining gaming experiences across a multitude of platforms including face-to-face gaming, off-the-board gaming and digital gaming experiences in mobile. Given greater focus on entertainment backed products, Hasbro’s Entertainment and Licensing segment is likely to have witnessed growth in the quarter to be reported.



The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect robust performance of Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands are pegged at $723 million, $260 million and $158 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 9.2%, 11% and 18.9%, respectively. Emerging markets, which offer greater opportunities for revenue growth than developed markets, have been contributing significantly to Hasbro’s revenues. However, the consensus mark for Partners Brands revenues stands at $363 million, suggesting a decline of 11.2% year over year.



However, dismal international sales might have weighed on the company’s fourth-quarter performance. Moreover, high costs are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hasbro has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of -2.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



MGM Resorts International MGM has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54%.



Mattel, Inc. MAT has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.



Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.24%.

