Hasbro’s Earnings Beat Shows Why This Is No Longer Just a Toy Story

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is up about 4.6% in the days after the company reported its Q2 2026 earnings report on July 21. The company, known for iconic toys and games like Monopoly and Play-Doh, delivered a top- and bottom-line beat and raised its second-half guidance. More importantly to investors, the company continued to pay down its debt and raised its guidance across the board.

Hasbro's Q2 revenue rose 16% year over year to $1.14 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.28, roughly flat versus last year but still ahead of expectations. Given the size of the beat, the muted investor reaction stands out. That gap between fundamentals and price action may be where the opportunity lies.

Wizards of the Coast Drives Record Growth

The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment grew revenue 27%, with Magic: The Gathering crossing $500 million in quarterly revenue for the first time ever. Secrets of Strixhaven and the record-breaking Marvel Super Heroes crossover drove the surge. Segment operating profit rose 12% to $270 million, even after absorbing a $56 million digital games impairment.

Consumer Products Show Surprising Resilience

Consumer Products revenue grew 5%, helped by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and momentum in GEM Squared categories. That growth came despite lingering disruption from the unauthorized network access disclosed earlier this year. Operating results there remained a loss, but the adjusted loss narrowed versus a year ago. Entertainment revenue fell 20% on deal timing, a smaller and less important piece of the story.

Raised Guidance Signals Stronger 2026 Outlook

Management didn't just beat the quarter. It also raised its full-year guidance. Revenue growth is now expected at 5% to 7% in constant currency, up from 3% to 5%. Adjusted operating margin guidance moved up to 25%-26%, and adjusted EBITDA guidance rose to $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Operating cash flow nearly tripled year over year, hitting $604 million. Hasbro used that cash to pay down debt and lean into its $1 billion buyback authorization.

Despite the guidance raise and record Magic revenue, HAS trades at approximately 14.7x forward earnings. Analysts covering the stock point to earnings growth and free cash flow growth projections that suggest real undervaluation at that multiple. When a company is compounding double-digit revenue growth and expanding margins, a mid-teens multiple looks conservative.

That valuation gap often shows up when a stock's narrative hasn't caught up with its numbers. Investors may still see Hasbro as a legacy toy company, weathering tariffs and a cyber incident. The underlying business tells a different story.

The "Kidult" Trend Is Fueling Long-Term Growth

Here’s what some investors may be missing about Hasbro. The company’s most important customer today isn't a kid. It's an adult collector. Wizards of the Coast, powered almost entirely by Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, now drives the bulk of the company's profit. The average tabletop Magic player is around 35 years old, with a player tenure of over 5 years.

That's the "kidults" trend in action: adults with disposable income sustaining a hobby they never outgrew. Magic has posted growth in 15 of the last 17 years, with a 17% revenue CAGR since 2009. This isn't a fad. It's a durable, adult-driven demand engine inside a company that’s still branded around children's toys.

That mismatch between public perception and financial reality is a classic behavioral setup. The market prices Hasbro like a toy company. The earnings increasingly come from a trading card and tabletop gaming business with cult-like adult loyalty. As that reality becomes harder to ignore, the multiple may need to catch up.

Technical Breakout Points to More Upside

HAS shares have decisively cleared their 200-day moving average near $87.07. The MACD confirms the strength, with the MACD line at 1.67 above its signal line at 1.85 and a rising histogram. That's a bullish setup building momentum. Shares are still well off their February high above $105, leaving plenty of room to run if buyers keep defending the 200-day line, and this breakout holds.

Analysts See More Than 20% Upside for HAS

As of this writing, the stock has a consensus price target of $109.07. That's a gain of approximately 15% from its market close price on July 27. However, after the earnings report, UBS Group reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a $120 price target.

Hasbro is checking all the boxes for investors. It’s successfully shoring up its balance sheet while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. It also has analysts' support and is heading into the two quarters that are historically its strongest for revenue.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.