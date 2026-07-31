Hasbro's Chief Financial Officer Sold 11,000 Shares Worth $1 Million as the Stock Rises. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

CFO Gina Goetter liquidated 11,000 shares at $95.44 per share on July 28, 2026, totaling $1 million in proceeds.

The transaction represented an 11% reduction in the executive's direct equity holdings.

Following the sale, direct ownership stands at 88,104 shares, a figure that includes 52,680 unvested restricted stock units.

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Gina M. Goetter, Chief Financial Officer of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), sold 11,000 shares of common stock on July 28, 2026, for a total transaction value of $1.0 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 11,000 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 88,104 Post-transaction value $8.49 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.44); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026 market close ($96.34).

Key questions

What is the context regarding the reported ownership totals?

The current filing includes a corrective adjustment to Goetter's total beneficial ownership. According to the disclosure, an amendment filed in April 2025 was not properly carried forward into subsequent Form 4 filings; the 88,104 shares reported in this transaction reflect the corrected balance, including additional shares from dividend equivalent units.

The current filing includes a corrective adjustment to Goetter's total beneficial ownership. According to the disclosure, an amendment filed in April 2025 was not properly carried forward into subsequent Form 4 filings; the 88,104 shares reported in this transaction reflect the corrected balance, including additional shares from dividend equivalent units. How does this sale align with the executive's remaining equity incentives?

While the sale reduced direct holdings by 11%, a significant portion of the remaining 88,104 shares is composed of 52,680 unvested restricted stock units (RSUs). This indicates that the majority of the current direct equity position remains subject to future service-based vesting requirements.

While the sale reduced direct holdings by 11%, a significant portion of the remaining 88,104 shares is composed of 52,680 unvested restricted stock units (RSUs). This indicates that the majority of the current direct equity position remains subject to future service-based vesting requirements. What was the relationship between the transaction price and recent market levels?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $95.44, representing a slight discount to the $96.34 market close on July 28, 2026. The executive's total direct position now represents approximately 0.0623% of the company's shares. The disposition occurred with the stock having achieved a 26% one-year total return as of the July 28, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-28) $96.34 Market Capitalization $13.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $795.2 million

Company Snapshot

Hasbro operates as a global leader in the play and entertainment industry, generating revenue through its Consumer Products segment which procures, markets, and distributes toys and games worldwide, while also out-licensing trademarks, characters, and intellectual property to third parties for the creation of branded consumer goods including apparel and complementary products.

The company's business model centers on direct product sales through multiple distribution channels combined with intellectual property licensing arrangements that generate recurring revenue streams from partners utilizing Hasbro's extensive portfolio of iconic brands and characters.

Hasbro serves a diverse customer base spanning children, families, and collectors across global markets, with distribution through retail partners, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels targeting both developed and emerging markets.

Hasbro, Inc. represents a diversified entertainment and toy company with a $13.6 billion market cap, positioning the company as a significant player in the global leisure and consumer products sector.

The company leverages a portfolio of established intellectual property and brands to drive profitability, with a net margin of 15.9%. Hasbro's competitive advantage derives from its extensive brand portfolio, global distribution infrastructure, and ability to monetize intellectual property through both direct product sales and strategic licensing arrangements with third-party manufacturers.

What this transaction means for investors

CFO Gina Goetter’s July 28 sale of Hasbro stock for $95.44 per share came when shares were on an upswing, returning towards the 52-week high of $106.98 reached in February. It appears she sold to capitalize on the rising share price.

Post-transaction, Goetter retained over 88,000 shares, with over 50,000 of those being unvested RSUs. This indicates she will have limited ability to sell further stock until those RSUs vest, keeping her interests aligned with shareholders.

Hasbro shares are up because of strong earnings results for the company’s fiscal second quarter ended June 28. Revenue increased 16% year over year to $1.1 billion, as its Wizards of the Coast subsidiary and digital games segments saw impressive 27% year-over-year growth.

Due to the excellent quarter, Hasbro raised its full-year guidance, estimating a 5% to 7% jump up from the previous year in constant currency, compared to the prior forecast of a 3% to 5% increase.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.