Hasbro Urges Shareholders Vote For All Nominees Proposed By Board - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) said its Board of Directors recommended shareholders vote for all the nominees proposed by the Board at the upcoming annual meeting. The company noted that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, recently recommended shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card and that shareholders should not support Alta Fox's campaign.

Separately, Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC, the beneficial owner of approximately 2.6% of the outstanding shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), stated that it intends to modify its slate to pursue the election of one director candidate - Marcelo Fischer - and the removal of long-serving incumbent Edward Philip.

