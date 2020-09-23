Hasbro to Revive Gameplay Experience With HeroQuest Relaunch

Hasbro, Inc. HAS recently announced the relaunch of its high-fantasy, role-playing board game — HeroQuest. Marketed under Avalon Hill (a subsidiary of Hasbro), the updated version will have features like new art, premium miniature figures and special quest books.



Notably, the company will relaunch the game through its crowdfunding platform, HasLab. Further, details regarding the game are likely to be unveiled through Hasbro PulseCon on Sep 25, 2020.



The game is likely to feature two tiers — Heroic Tier and Mythic Tier. Priced at $99.99, the Heroic Tier features 71 detailed characters, furniture miniatures along with four bonus hero miniatures and an exclusive Sir Ragnar miniature.



Meanwhile, the Mythic Tier includes everything from the core HeroQuest game system, with an addition of two expansion packs — Return of the WitchLord and Kellar’s Keep — and two exclusive figures — Mentor and The WitchLord. Priced at $149.99, the Mythic Tier is also entitled to additional components and exclusive offerings.



Nonetheless, senior vice president and general manager of Hasbro Gaming, Jeff Anderson stated, “There’s a powerful nostalgia that surrounds HeroQuest, and a gameplay experience that is back in style, making it the perfect time to bring back this epic brand.”

Coming to the price performance, shares of Hasbro have declined 35.5% in the past year against the industry's 29.8% growth. Notably, the company has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. It anticipates the pandemic to continue hurting every aspect of the business, from shipments to brick-and-mortar sales to delivery of content, in order to meet demand. This along with temporary store closures, product shortages, lower retail inventories, supply-chain disruption, live-action production shutdowns and changing theatrical release schedules is likely to hurt results, going forward.

