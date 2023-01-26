Markets
HAS

Hasbro To Eliminate About 1,000 Jobs

January 26, 2023 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc. (HAS) said it will eliminate about 1,000 jobs or 15% of its global workforce this year, as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

"We are focused on implementing transformational changes aimed at substantially reducing costs and increasing our growth rates and profitability," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro chief executive officer.

As part of the organizational and commercial changes, Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer, is departing the company. At this time, the Consumer Products business will report directly to the CEO, Hasbro said in statement.

Meanwhile, Hasbro reported preliminary fourth quarter 2022 revenue of about $1.68 billion, down 17% year-over-year. It expects quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 to $1.31, excluding the impact of the charges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.