Hasbro Swings To Profit In Q2; Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Toy and game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Tuesday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the second quarter of $160.9 million or $1.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $855.8 million or $6.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.28 per share, compared to $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 16 percent to $1.14 billion from $980.8 million in the same quarter last year.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on September 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2026.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now expects revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent in constant currency, up from the prior growth forecast of 3 to 5 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, HAS is trading on the Nasdaq at $83.10, up $1.51 or 1.85 percent.

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