Hasbro Stock Has Been Battered This Year. Analysts Say It Now Has 'More Than 20% Upside.'

Hasbro shares are beginning to thaw.

Analysts at UBS on Monday upgraded the battered toy maker’s stock to a Buy rating, helping lift shares 3.4% to $99.37 apiece. Hasbro stock (ticker: HAS) has pulled back about 25% since early September, and UBS says it now sees “more than 20% upside.”

Behind the upgrade, the analysts say, is better-than-expected revenue and cost synergies from the company’s Entertainment One acquisition, momentum in its gaming portfolio, and doll sales after Frozen 2 opened in theaters Friday.

Then there’s the tariff effect. Hasbro’s stock is pricing in tariff impact of $10 to $11 a share, UBS estimates, making “any tariff relief incremental to [the] stock’s valuation.” The prospect of that came Sunday after the Chinese government called for more protection of intellectual-property rights—an issue at the center of trade talks with the U.S.

When the maker of Nerf guns and Star Wars toys reported earnings late last month, it said trade tensions hurt its third-quarter results and threatened holiday sales as its retail customers such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Best Buy (BBY) cancel and change orders. Around 69% of Hasbro’s global production is manufactured in China, with the U.S. comprising about half of the company’s total shipments.

Not everyone is bullish just yet on Hasbro. As Barron’s noted last week, Morningstar’s Jaime Katz suggested investors eyeing the beaten-up stock may still want to wait before buying, given the potential for more downside if the next round of tariffs do go into effect. Several other analysts, including those at BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities, also have Hold ratings on the stock.

