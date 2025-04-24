Hasbro Smashes Q1 EPS and Revenue Goals

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), a leading global play and entertainment company, reported strong earnings for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, April 24, that outpaced market expectations significantly. Adjusted EPS was $1.04, beating the $0.67 estimate and rising 71% year over year. Revenue reached $887.1 million, surpassing the anticipated $771 million. The robust results were driven particularly by the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, reinforcing Hasbro's strategic direction despite ongoing sector-specific challenges.

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 Estimate Q1 2024 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $1.04 $0.67 $0.61 70.5% Revenue $887.1 million $771 million $757.3 million 17.1% Adj. operating profit $222 million - $148.6 million 49% Operating cash flow $138 million - $178 million (22.5%)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Hasbro is renowned for its engaging storytelling, entertainment experiences, and the development of beloved brands ranging from toys and games to digital content. Recently, its core strategy has centered on a "franchise-first" approach, focusing on iconic brands like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. In 2025, the company launched its refreshed strategy, "Playing to Win," to refocus on play and partnership.

In 2024, the company made strides in digital engagement by leveraging projects like the game Monopoly Go!. These initiatives aim to capture evolving consumer preferences, promoting greater control over customer relationships and increasing loyalty.

Quarterly Highlights

Hasbro's success in Q1 was built on strategic progress made in 2024, particularly in gaming. Revenue from the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment surged by 46% year over year, primarily due to Magic: The Gathering's 45% revenue spike. The new game Monopoly Go! added $39 million, highlighting strong digital engagement. Adjusted operating profit climbed from $148.6 million to $222 million in Q1, an improvement underpinned by cost management and focused product offerings.

The Consumer Products division reported a 4% revenue drop in Q1, and the entertainment segment reported a 5% decline, pressured by post-eOne sale factors, affecting short-term revenue streams.

Cost-saving initiatives continue to progress towards a $1 billion goal by fiscal 2027, helping mitigate external challenges like increasing tariffs.

"Hasbro’s Playing to Win strategy is delivering in a challenging environment," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro Chief Executive Officer. "We’re outperforming today and building for tomorrow through disciplined execution, standout partnerships like our extended Disney (NYSE:DIS) agreement, and future-focused bets that are already paying off."

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance for fiscal 2025, focusing on remaining adaptable amidst tariff uncertainties while progressing gaming franchise expansions and reinforcing operational excellence programs. Leadership underlined the significance of leveraging its franchise portfolio and digital capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage.

Attention remains on closely monitoring the Consumer Products segment for revitalization opportunities.

