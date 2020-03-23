Hasbro Sees Spiking Demand as Family Time Jumps

Social distancing efforts are lifting Hasbro's (NASDAQ: HAS) business. CEO Brian Goldner said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that consumers in many markets are snapping up its products as families look for ways to stay entertained at home.

"We're seeing great demand," Goldner said, including for brands like Play-Doh and Magic: The Gathering. People are especially interested in products that help keep children occupied, entertained, and educated, he explained. "Our first quarter has been quite good."

Image source: Getty Images.

Hasbro is also seeing positive trends coming out of China, which plays a key role in its supply chain. Nearly all of its factories are back online and sales in that country are rebounding as the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.

Financially, Goldner said the company is under no real stress from the current coronavirus crisis, with plenty of resources and ample cash flow to continue paying its employees and its dividend.

The company has no plans to make layoffs at the moment, Goldner said, especially considering the strong demand that Hasbro is seeing across its catalog of toys and games. Investors will get more details about these operating and financial trends when the company announces its first-quarter results in late April.

10 stocks we like better than Hasbro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hasbro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Hasbro. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.