Hasbro revenue falls short on weak entertainment production business
Adds details on results
April 27 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O fell short of first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as COVID-19 forced delays hammered the toymaker's movie and TV production business.
The company in recent years has focused on entertainment production to power growth at a faster pace than traditional toy sales.
It bought Entertainment One, the firm behind Peppa Pig and "The Walking Dead" TV series, in 2019 in a bid to quickly expand its entertainment properties, but production setbacks and the closure of theaters led to a 34% fall in revenue at TV and film business.
The Monopoly maker's net revenue rose 1% to $1.11 billion in the three months ended March 28, but missed analysts' estimates of $1.17 billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.
Net earnings attributable to Hasbro was $116.2 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a loss of $69.7 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryHAS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources
- Biden to Propose Hike in Capital Gains Taxes to Pay for More Child Care