Hasbro Reports Spiking Demand for Home Gaming Products

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is seeing a sustained increase in demand for its toys and game products as people look to entertain themselves at home.

The company announced on Wednesday that first-quarter sales fell 7% after accounting for currency exchange shifts, mainly because of reduced TV and film revenue. But its core gaming brands, which include Monopoly and Connect 4, jumped 30%.

"Families and friends connected through Hasbro's robust portfolio of face-to-face games, created with Play-Doh, and engaged in content and imaginative play with our brands," CEO Brian Goldner said in a press release.

Image source: Getty Images.

Hasbro sees a more significant negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic ahead now that many of its retailing partners are temporarily closed and customer shopping traffic is down. But executives highlighted their robust cash generation and access to plenty of additional capital.

Hasbro is currently looking at ways to reduce costs while still positioning itself to meet the traditional demand spike around the holiday season.

"While the ultimate impact of COVID-19 will vary depending on how long it takes to reopen markets around the world," CFO Deborah Thomas explained, "we are currently seeing healthy demand for our products and content."

10 stocks we like better than Hasbro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hasbro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Hasbro. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.