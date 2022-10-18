US Markets
HAS

Hasbro reports 28% fall in quarterly profit as price hikes dent demand

Contributor
Granth Vanaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a 28% fall in earnings on Tuesday as inflation-hit consumers were further discouraged by price hikes.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc HAS.O reported a 28% fall in earnings on Tuesday as inflation-hit consumers were further discouraged by price hikes.

The company reported adjusted net earnings of $196.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, compared with $271.2 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter:https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HASTWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular