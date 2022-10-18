Hasbro reports 28% fall in quarterly profit as price hikes dent demand

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc HAS.O reported a 28% fall in earnings on Tuesday as inflation-hit consumers were further discouraged by price hikes.

The company reported adjusted net earnings of $196.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, compared with $271.2 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

