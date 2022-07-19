US Markets
Hasbro reports 10% rise in quarterly profit

Uday Sampath
July 19 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O reported a 10% rise in quarterly adjusted earnings on Tuesday, helped by demand for the toy maker's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game and an increase in prices.

Despite a wider slowdown in the gaming market this year, sales at Hasbro have held up well due to a steady stream of new releases. The company unveiled in the quarter an expansion set of "Magic: The Gathering", which analysts said lifted orders for both tabletop and online versions of the game.

Hasbro also said price increases in its consumer products business - its largest and home to toys such as Nerf blasters and My Little Pony figures - offset an increase in freight costs.

The Monopoly maker reported adjusted net earnings of $160.6 million in the second quarter ended June 26, compared with $145.4 million a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 1% to $1.34 billion in the second quarter. The company said revenue growth was impacted by a stronger dollar.

