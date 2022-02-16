Hasbro Receives Director Nominations From Alta Fox

(RTTNews) - Hasbro (HAS) confirmed that Alta Fox has submitted a letter nominating five candidates to stand for election to the company board at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Hasbro noted that its shareholders are not required to take action at this time. The Board and the Board's Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee will review the proposed director nominees and present its recommendation regarding director candidates in the Company's proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.