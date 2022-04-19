US Markets
Hasbro raises profit forecast betting on strong gaming demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 19 (Reuters) - Toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, bolstered by a jump in demand for tabletop games "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons".

Demand for role-playing and video games surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained strong even as restrictions were eased, helping Hasbro maintain strong sales volumes despite price increases.

The success of the unit that houses "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons" has also drawn the attention of activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management LLC, which is pushing Hasbro to spin-off the business.

Hasbro said it faces a potential revenue hit of about $100 million this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Monopoly maker's net revenue rose 4% to $1.16 billion in the first quarter ended March 27, beating estimates of $1.15 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

It expects fiscal 2022 operating profit to rise in the mid-single digits, compared with its previous forecast of a low-single digit increase.

