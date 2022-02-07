Hasbro Q4 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Dividend 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toy and board game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Monday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the fourth quarter of $82.2 million or $0.59 per share, down from $105.2 million or $0.76 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.21 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 17 percent to $2.01 billion from the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenues of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue and operating profit growth at a low-single digit rate for the year. The Street is looking for revenue growth of 6.3 percent to $6.67 billion for the year.

For the medium term, through year-end 2024, Hasbro expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits on a compound annual basis. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a 3 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2022.

