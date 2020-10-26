Hasbro Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toy and board game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Monday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the third quarter of $220.90 million or $1.61 per share, compared to pro forma net earnings of $216.5 million or $1.57 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.88 per share. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter decreased 4 percent to $1.78 billion from $1.86 billion, on a pro forma basis, in the year-ago period, hampered by the combination of the results of Hasbro and Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) for periods prior to Hasbro's acquisition of eOne in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts expected revenues of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

