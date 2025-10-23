Hasbro Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, EBITDA View Raised

Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line decreased from the prior-year quarter.



Hasbro’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 performance was supported by the continued strength of its brand portfolio and execution of the “Playing to Win” strategy. The standout driver was Wizards of the Coast, with Magic: The Gathering delivering record-breaking results and reinforcing its position as a core growth engine. The company also benefited from stronger Consumer Products point-of-sale trends and market share gains heading into the holiday season, signaling healthy demand.

HAS’ Q2 Earnings & Revenues

In third-quarter fiscal 2025, HAS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.74.

Net revenues of $1,387.5 million beat the consensus mark of $1,345 million. Moreover, the top line rose 8.3% from $1,281.3 million reported in the prior-year period.

HAS’ Segmental Revenues

Hasbro has three reportable operating segments, Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment.



In the fiscal third quarter, net revenues from the Consumer Products segment decreased 7% year over year to $769.9 million. The decline was consistent with company expectations, largely reflecting the impact of delayed holiday shelf resets at U.S. retailers. Our model predicted the segment’s revenues to be $798.6 million. Adjusted operating margin was 1.1% flat year over year.



The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment’s revenues totaled $572 million, up 42% from $404 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted the segment’s revenues to be $498.5 million. Adjusted operating margin was 44% compared with 44.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Entertainment segment’s revenues rose 8% year over year to $18.6 million. Our model predicted the segment’s revenues to be $17 million. Adjusted operating margin was 60.8% compared with 76.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights of HAS

In the fiscal third quarter, Hasbro’s cost of sales (as a percentage of net revenues) was 29.9% compared with 29.6% in the year-earlier quarter.



Selling, distribution and administration expenses were $287.3 million compared with $299.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $412.9 million compared with $406.4 million a year ago. Our estimate for the metric was $373.8 million.

Hasbro’s Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 28, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $620.9 million compared with $696.1 million as of Sept. 29, 2024. At the end of the reported quarter, inventories totaled $396.7 million compared with $375.4 million a year ago.



As of Sept. 28, 2025, long-term debt was $3.32 billion, down from $3.46 billion as of Sept. 29, 2024.

HAS Raises 2025 Outlook

For 2025, Hasbro now anticipates total revenues to increase in high single digits on a constant currency basis. Earlier, the company expected total revenues to increase in mid-single digits.



It continues to expect the adjusted operating margin to be between 22% and 23%.



Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $1.24-$1.26 billion, up from the prior expectation of $1.17-$1.2 billion.

HAS’ Zacks Rank

Hasbro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

