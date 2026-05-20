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Hasbro Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Backs Full-year Outlook- Update

May 20, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS), a games, intellectual property and toy company, on Wednesday reported sharply higher first-quarter profit, mainly driven by revenue growth.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro climbed to $198.4 million or $1.39 per share from $98.6 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $211 million or $1.47 per share.

Operating profit rose to $270.3 million from $170.7 million a year earlier.

EBITDA increased to $311.8 million from $212.4 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA grew to $339.4 million from $274.3 million.

Net revenues rose to $1.000 billion from $887.1 million in the previous year.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share payable on June 11, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue growth of 3% to 5% in constant currency and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.400 billion to $1.450 billion.

Hasbro shares closed at $97.18 on Tuesday, up 3.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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