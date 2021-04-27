Markets
Hasbro Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toy and board game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Monday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the first quarter of $116.2 million or $0.84 per share, compared to a net loss of $69.7 million or $0.51 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.00 per share. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 1 percent to $1.11 billion from the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenues of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share is payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

