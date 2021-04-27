Hasbro Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toy and board game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Monday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the first quarter of $116.2 million or $0.84 per share, compared to a net loss of $69.7 million or $0.51 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.00 per share. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 1 percent to $1.11 billion from the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenues of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share is payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.