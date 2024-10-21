Hasbro price target raised to $82 from $76 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Hasbro (HAS) to $82 from $76 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. The firm reduced second half forecasts or Hasbro but remains ahead of the Street. Buy-side expectations have come down but upside is still expected and the stock isn’t as crowded as it was, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

