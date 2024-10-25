Hasbro price target raised to $73 from $59 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Hasbro (HAS) to $73 from $59 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s Q3 EBITDA beat while also raising its target earnings multiple to 15x from 14x while rolling forward the firm’s model by a year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

