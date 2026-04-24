Hasbro Posts Strong Preliminary Q1 Results, Reiterates 2026 Outlook

Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2026, indicating growth in both revenues and operating profit. The performance was supported by continued strength in MAGIC: THE GATHERING. The company also reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance and plans to release complete results before the market opens on May 20, 2026.



Following the news, shares of HAS gained 6.6% during the trading session yesterday.

Hasbro’s Preliminary Q1 2026 Financial Performance

Preliminary figures showed solid growth across key financial metrics. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $970 million to $985 million, indicating an increase of 9% to 11% compared with the year-ago quarter.



Operating profit is projected between $235 million and $245 million, up 38% to 44% from the prior-year period. Adjusted operating profit is expected to be between $250 million and $260 million, representing growth of 12% to 17% compared with the same period last year.

Hasbro Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Total revenues are expected to grow 3% to 5% in constant currency. Adjusted operating margin is projected in the range of 24% to 25%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion.

Update on Unauthorized Access to HAS’ Network

The company identified unauthorized access to its network, which has now been contained with support from cybersecurity experts. The incident did not affect first-quarter financial results but led to delays in reporting due to temporary system shutdowns. Further review of potentially impacted data remains ongoing.

Operational Impact and Business Continuity

The company is executing business continuity plans to maintain operations. Order processing and product shipments are ongoing. MAGIC: THE GATHERING releases have continued as planned, including the April 2026 launch of Secrets of Strixhaven.



Within the Consumer Products segment, shipments are ongoing. Some impact is expected in the second quarter due to delays in order processing, shipping and invoicing. Most of the delayed shipments are expected to be recovered in the second half of 2026.



The second quarter is also expected to include certain costs related to the investigation and advisory services linked to the network incident. Further updates are expected during the upcoming earnings call.

HAS’ Share Price Performance



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Shares of Hasbro have gained 23.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Toys-Games-Hobbies industry’s 7.8% rise. The company is benefiting from disciplined execution of its “Playing to Win” strategy, backed by a strong pipeline, partnerships and product innovation. Also, the focus on high-margin segments supports growth. For 2026, the company aims to expand fan engagement, add partnerships and advance its digital and IP-led model.

HAS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Hasbro currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector:



American Public Education, Inc. APEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. APEI stock has moved up 54.6% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Public Education’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 6.4% and 75%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Flexsteel Industries FLXS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59%, on average. Flexsteel stock has declined 33.7% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flexsteel’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 3.8% and 11.5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Strategic Education STRA currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. Strategic Education stock has declined 14% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Strategic Education’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 4.1% and 12.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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