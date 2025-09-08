Markets
Hasbro: PLAY-DOH Playsets To Feature Disney Characters From Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Brand

(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Disney Consumer Products announced an expanded collaboration between the PLAY-DOH brand and Disney. The collaboration will feature PLAY-DOH compound-led play systems inspired by the Disney characters and stories. The debut collection of PLAY-DOH playsets will feature Disney Jr.'s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse brand, bringing classic Disney characters from the hit series to the youngest PLAY-DOH.

The future evolutions of the collaboration with Disney for PLAY-DOH will feature other properties, helping unlock imaginative play for kids and adults of all ages.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
