Hasbro: PLAY-DOH Playsets To Feature Disney Characters From Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Brand

(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Disney Consumer Products announced an expanded collaboration between the PLAY-DOH brand and Disney. The collaboration will feature PLAY-DOH compound-led play systems inspired by the Disney characters and stories. The debut collection of PLAY-DOH playsets will feature Disney Jr.'s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse brand, bringing classic Disney characters from the hit series to the youngest PLAY-DOH.

The future evolutions of the collaboration with Disney for PLAY-DOH will feature other properties, helping unlock imaginative play for kids and adults of all ages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.