Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will pay a dividend of US$0.68 on the 15th of February. This means that the annual payment will be 2.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Hasbro's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Hasbro's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 36% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 42.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 63%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

NasdaqGS:HAS Historic Dividend January 21st 2022

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.5% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, Hasbro's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.1% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Hasbro's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Hasbro is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hasbro that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

