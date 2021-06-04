Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.68

The board of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.68 per share on the 16th of August. The dividend yield will be 2.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Hasbro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, Hasbro was paying out 92% of earnings, but a comparatively small 40% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 39.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 71% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:HAS Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.00 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Hasbro's EPS has declined at around 4.7% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Hasbro's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hasbro's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Hasbro that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

