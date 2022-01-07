Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.68

Hasbro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.68 per share on 15th of February. This means the annual payment is 2.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hasbro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Hasbro's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 36% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 42.1%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:HAS Historic Dividend January 7th 2022

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.20 to US$2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, Hasbro's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.1% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Hasbro's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hasbro that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

