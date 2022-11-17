US Markets
Hasbro looks to sell part of eOne TV production business

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 17, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O said on Thursday it is looking to sell part of its eOne production unit, which makes TV shows including "Yellowjackets" and "The Rookie", as the toymaker looks to streamline its business and focus on core brands.

The company bought eOne, maker the popular children's TV show "Peppa Pig", for about $4 billion in 2019. Hasbro said Peppa Pig is not a part of the business that it is putting up for sale.

Hasbro shares rose marginally in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

