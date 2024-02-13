Hasbro Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

Earnings: -$1.06 billion in Q4 vs. -$128.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$7.64 in Q4 vs. -$0.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.3 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $1.29 billion in Q4 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.

