Hasbro Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $105.17 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $267.35 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175.31 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $1.72 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $175.31 Mln. vs. $123.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

