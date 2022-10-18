Hasbro Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $129.2 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $253.2 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.2 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $1.68 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $129.2 Mln. vs. $253.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

