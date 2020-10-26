Hasbro Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

-Earnings: $220.90 million in Q3 vs. $212.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.61 in Q3 vs. $1.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258.94 million or $1.88 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q3 vs. $1.58 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.