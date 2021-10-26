Hasbro Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $253.2 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $220.9 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $271.2 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $1.97 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $271.2 Mln. vs. $258.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

