Hasbro Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

Earnings: $142.0 million in Q2 vs. -$22.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.6 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.95 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q2 vs. $1.32 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.