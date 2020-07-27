Hasbro Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

-Earnings: -$33.92 million in Q2 vs. $13.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.67 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Revenue: $860.28 million in Q2 vs. $984.54 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.