Hasbro Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

Earnings: $58.2 million in Q1 vs. -$22.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.9 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $757.3 million in Q1 vs. $1.001 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.