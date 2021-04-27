Hasbro Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

-Earnings: $116.2 million in Q1 vs. -$69.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.84 in Q1 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138.4 million or $1.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $1.11 billion in Q1 vs. $1.11 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.