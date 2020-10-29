Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.04, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAS was $84.04, representing a -23.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.50 and a 103.34% increase over the 52 week low of $41.33.

HAS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). HAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports HAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.15%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAS as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDOG with an decrease of -10.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HAS at 2.21%.

