Dividends
HAS

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.04, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAS was $84.04, representing a -23.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.50 and a 103.34% increase over the 52 week low of $41.33.

HAS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). HAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports HAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.15%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HAS as a top-10 holding:

  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDOG with an decrease of -10.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HAS at 2.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAS

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular