Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $94.6, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAS was $94.6, representing a -9.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.89 and a 15.8% increase over the 52 week low of $81.69.

HAS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). HAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.19%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the has Dividend History page.

