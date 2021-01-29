Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Dividends
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HAS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAS was $95.14, representing a -13.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.50 and a 130.2% increase over the 52 week low of $41.33.

HAS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). HAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports HAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.73%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HAS as a top-10 holding:

  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDOG with an increase of 16.96% over the last 100 days.

