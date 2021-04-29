Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAS was $98, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.24 and a 62.79% increase over the 52 week low of $60.20.

HAS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). HAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports HAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.62%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAS as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 25.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HAS at 1.74%.

