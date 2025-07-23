Hasbro Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):

Earnings: -$855.8 million in Q2 vs. $138.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.10 in Q2 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.9 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.77 per share Revenue: $980.8 million in Q2 vs. $995.3 million in the same period last year.

