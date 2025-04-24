Hasbro Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $98.6 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $58.2 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.0 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $887.1 million from $757.3 million last year.

Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

