Hasbro (HAS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 18, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 30.7%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.60 per share, indicating a decline of 18.4% from the $1.96 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.68 billion, suggesting a decline of 15% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s third-quarter results are likely to have been negatively impacted by high costs and supply chain disruptions. Earlier, the company said that it expects inflationary pressure to persist for the majority of 2022.

Moreover, dismal Entertainment, Gaming, Franchise as well as Partner brands revenues are likely to have hurt the top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise Brands and Partner Brands is pegged at $868 million and $321 million, indicating a decline of 1.6% and 12.5%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entertainment revenues is pegged at $240 million, indicating a decline of 36.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Emerging Brands revenues is pegged at $125 million, down 29.8% year over year.

However, increased focus on multigenerational fan engagement through omni-media play and entertainment offerings bode well. The company has a vast gaming portfolio and it has been refining gaming experiences across a multitude of platforms including face-to-face gaming, off-the-board gaming and digital gaming experiences on mobile. This, along with the expansion of online offerings, might have driven the third-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of -4.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

