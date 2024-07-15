Hasbro (HAS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Hasbro (HAS) closed the latest trading day at $59.51, indicating a -0.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 55.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $937.99 million, down 22.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.72 per share and a revenue of $4.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +48.21% and -17.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher within the past month. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hasbro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.01.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

