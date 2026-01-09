Hasbro (HAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed at $86.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.71% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy maker had gained 6.17% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 110.87% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 16.78% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.01 per share and a revenue of $4.54 billion, representing changes of +24.94% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% higher. Hasbro is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hasbro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.76, so one might conclude that Hasbro is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that HAS has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

